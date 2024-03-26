Rafa Marin will have a first-team roster spot with Real Madrid next season -report

Rafa Marín, a young defender currently on loan at Deportivo Alavés from Real Madrid, is set to return to the Spanish giants this summer and claim a first-team spot, according to a report published Tuesday in Spanish outlet AS.

Marín’s impressive performances as a regular starter for Alavés have convinced Real Madrid’s front office to integrate him into the squad, even if veteran defender Nacho Fernández extends his contract, the report suggests.

Injuries have exposed vulnerabilities in Real Madrid’s central defense this season, and lingering concerns surround David Alaba’s return to form following an ACL injury. Marín’s consistent play at Alavés, with 28 appearances this season, positions him as a reliable option, potentially slotting in as the team’s third or fourth choice center-back.

Marín’s experience in La Liga provides a valuable foundation for him to at least contribute at the highest level.