Mourinho: “Florentino told me that it was not possible to coach Real Madrid and Portugal at the same time”

In an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho disclosed some details about his career, and what he’s been up to since leaving Roma mid-season.

Mourinho disclosed that he was presented with two opportunities to lead the Portuguese National Team, one of them being when he was coaching Real Madrid.

The first occasion arose during his tenure at Real Madrid, where he was approached about a national team role. However, according to Mourinho, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez conveyed that it was not feasible to simultaneously hold both positions.

“The door was opened for me to go to the national team on two occasions,” Mourinho explained. “The first was when I was at Real Madrid. But Florentino told me that it was not possible to combine both positions. The second was a few months before I was fired from Roma. But I do not regret”.

Mourinho also revealed why he decided not accept a contract from Saudi Arabia.

“The financial offer was very important,” he said. But I rejected it because, for me, it was more important to continue in a project with European objectives like Roma. Experience has told me that ‘you can never say never’. Now I am going to travel to Saudi Arabia, but it is to enjoy boxing, Formula 1... not to sign any contract.”