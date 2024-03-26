Jude Bellingham scores a last minute equaliser against Belgium

BELLINGHAM REMONTADA DNA 95TH MINUTE GOALpic.twitter.com/GkeM4lP1bF — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 26, 2024

England got off to a poor start after losing at home to a second-string Brazil side (with 17 year old Endrick scoring the winner, assisted by Vinícius Júnior). With Belgium the next side to visit Wembley, a double defeat over the international break would spell disaster for Gareth Southgate and his men, who were already suffering from a decline in confidence after recent squad selections and results. Fortunately for him, he had Jude Bellingham at his disposal. After starting the first game, Jude was selected in the line-up at number ten against the Belgians. Teammates included the likes of Phil Foden and Declan Rice in midfield.

️ Jude Bellingham: “My goal? I liked it, because I know the rubbish we would have got if we lost back to back games. We created chances, I had one I should have scored. But I’m happy I made up for it.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 26, 2024

Things got of to a poor start when Youri Tielemens put the visitors ahead with a first time effort. Ivan Toney equalled things from the spot, but Jude had barely had a kick at this point. England scored a goal that was pulled back by VAR, before Bellingham’s first real chance sprung inside the area. The midfielder fired a decent chance over the bar. That would look to cost England, as Tielemens grabbed a second with his head after a Romelu Lukaku cross into the box. Jude could have saved it late on, but could only find the keeper with his shot. Nevertheless, a sign of things to come. In the second half both he and his side would be a lot more active on the ball. In search of another equaliser, Jude would often link up with players like Foden and the impressive Jarrod Bowen with intricate and quick passes to try and speed things up, but to no avail. After squandering a number of chances, a shot from Bellingham was well-blocked as it looked like Belgium may hold on for the win. However, just as he has done so many times for Real Madrid this season - Jude Bellingham stood up right at the death, and after picking up the ball in-front of goal, made no mistake in slotting past the keeper to save his Nation’s blushes. Full time, 2-2 - and a just about acceptable result for the three lions. Did you catch the game?