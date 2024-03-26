Germany 2-1 Netherlands: Kroos and Rüdiger play the full 90 minutes

Old rivals Germany and the Netherlands faced off at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt for an international friendly that ended 2-1 in the favor of the hosts. The two heavyweight football nations have been evenly matched in recent years, with three wins apiece and two draws in their last eight encounters heading into this match. Julian Nagelsmann’s German side came in having won two of their last five games, while Ronald Koeman’s Dutch team arrived in formidable form with four wins in their last five matches.

Our eyes were on Real Madrid teammates Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger representing their country on the night. The referee for this highly-anticipated clash was the experienced Norwegian official Espen Eskaas.

Toni Kroos and Antonio Rudiger completed the full 90 minutes in a game where Germany conceded first but dominated proceedings with 59% possession, 11 shots against Netherlands’ nine. Joey Veerman put the visitors up 1-0 on the 4th minute. Maximilian Mittelstaedt canceled it out on the 11th minute with an assist from Jamal Musiala.

Kroos assisted Germany’s winner as Niclas Fullkrug put them ahead on the 85th minute. The midfield maestro’s return to international football has been seamless as he preserved his extremely high level under Nagelsmann as well.

Toni Kroos return to international football by numbers:



179 minutes

241 passes

94% pass accuracy

30 passes into final third

13 x possession won

4 chances created

2 assists

0 x dispossessed



Germany won more games with him (2/2) than in their last 10 games without him (1). pic.twitter.com/tmIS8HFvR8 — Squawka (@Squawka) March 26, 2024

Kroos was at his usual best, completing 105/112 passes, two chances created and four ball recoveries. Defensive pillar Rudiger didn’t have a lot to do. He completed 81/85 his passes with 3/5 accurate long balls. Both will now return to Valdebebas for the absolute business end of the season for Real Madrid.