Endrick and Rodrygo secure draw for Brazil against Spain at the Bernabéu

The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu played host to a thrilling friendly as Real Madrid players had a hand in all three Brazil goals in a 3-3 draw which was settled at the death.

Spain started with Dani Carvajal at right-back as the lone Madridista involvement for the home side, and got off to an ideal start. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal caused chaos as Wendell brought him down in the box for Manchester City midfielder Rodri to score his first of the night from the spot on 12 minutes.

24 minutes later, Spain doubled their lead with an impressive solo goal from Dani Olmo, but the two-goal advantage wouldn’t make it to the break. Unai Simón was under pressure in possession in his own box and inexplicably passed the ball straight into the feet of Rodrygo Goes, who duly chipped the Basque goalkeeper to score his first goal at the stadium since early February.

Brazil fought back in the second half, needing only five minutes either side of half-time to draw the scoreline back level. That would give them the chance to rest both Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, who had been in the starting line-up.

Endrick’s impact

Much of that comeback was encouraged by the arrival on the scene of a 17-year-old half-time substitute, Endrick Felipe. Given a raucous reception by the Bernabéu crowd, who were clearly eager to see what he could offer, he looked brimming with confidence after his debut goal against England at the weekend and had no doubts about taking on Marc Cucurella with one of his first involvements.

He needed only five minutes to pounce as a corner fell his way, slotting a deft volley into the bottom corner as he scythed the ball through a crowd of players into the back of the net. It would be his only shot of the game, but a finely-taken one which drew his team back level.

The teenager was a potent threat throughout, making a nuisance of himself with his pace and physicality in addition to his strong technique on the ball. Cucurella engaged in a fascinating battle with him as Endrick looked to drift in from the right, and the Brazilian was perhaps lucky to only see yellow when he cut down the Spaniard with two petulant kicks on the halfway line.

Endrick’s attacking spark was not enough alone, though, as Paris Saint Germain defender Lucas Beraldo brought down Dani Carvajal as he burst into the box and to the byline with only minutes left on the clock. Rodri was the taker again, though the time he sent his penalty to the top corner rather than down the middle to give Spain a late lead.

Carvajal’s late lapse of judgement

In the end, Brazil would take their share of the spoils courtesy of some slack defending as he cut down Galeno in the box on 95 minutes to give the South Americans a late chance to equalise. It was sloppy from the veteran, adding to a poor night in which he lost more duels than any other player on the field with eight.

West Ham’s Lucas Paquetá was the man to take the penalty, firing past Simón with a side-footed effort which sent the Spaniard the wrong way, sparking wild Brazilian celebrations down the touchline.