Managing Madrid Podcast: ENDRICK SCORES AGAIN! Reaction to Spain vs Brazil

The tactical gap between Spain and Brazil

Brazil’s current state

The performances of Vinicius and Rodrygo

Endrick — the man of the moment and man of many more big moments to come

Tension-filled friendly

Eduardo Camavinga’s injury

Other international things: Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)