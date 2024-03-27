 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: ENDRICK SCORES AGAIN! Reaction to Spain vs Brazil

Kiyan’s reaction right at the final whistle of a wild friendly

By Kiyan Sobhani
Spain v Brazil - International Friendly Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

  • The tactical gap between Spain and Brazil
  • Brazil’s current state
  • The performances of Vinicius and Rodrygo
  • Endrick — the man of the moment and man of many more big moments to come
  • Tension-filled friendly
  • Eduardo Camavinga’s injury
  • Other international things: Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric
  • And more.

