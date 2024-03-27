Luka Modric Gets Two Assists In Croatia’s 4-2 Win Over Egypt

Luka Modric impressed yet again for Croatia as he capped an impressive display with two assists that helped Croatia beat Egypt 4-2 in the FIFA Series.

Modric played 60 minutes and controlled the tempo of the game, as usual, completing 66 of his 72 passes (92% accuracy), which was the most in the game for any player.

He was involved in the attack quite a bit as he got the assist to the first goal, a simple pass to Nikola Vlasic for his shot from outside the box.

The second assist was a well-taken corner in the 57th minute that found an open Bruno Petkovic, who headed it in to give Croatia the lead.

One of Modric's two assists from tonight. Well-taken corner.pic.twitter.com/POz8209sOh — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 26, 2024

Modric then came off and received an ovation from the crowd. He finished his night with a game-high three key passes. He also had the most touches, 78, of any player on the pitch, and also had three recoveries. It was a decent showing from the Real Madrid legend, who took the game as a friendly but still managed to put in a very efficient performance.