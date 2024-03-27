 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka Modric Gets Two Assists In Croatia’s 4-2 Win Over Egypt

Modric impresses for the national team yet again.

By Hridyam Arora
Egypt v Croatia - FIFA Series 2024 Egypt Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Luka Modric impressed yet again for Croatia as he capped an impressive display with two assists that helped Croatia beat Egypt 4-2 in the FIFA Series.

Modric played 60 minutes and controlled the tempo of the game, as usual, completing 66 of his 72 passes (92% accuracy), which was the most in the game for any player.

He was involved in the attack quite a bit as he got the assist to the first goal, a simple pass to Nikola Vlasic for his shot from outside the box.

The second assist was a well-taken corner in the 57th minute that found an open Bruno Petkovic, who headed it in to give Croatia the lead.

Modric then came off and received an ovation from the crowd. He finished his night with a game-high three key passes. He also had the most touches, 78, of any player on the pitch, and also had three recoveries. It was a decent showing from the Real Madrid legend, who took the game as a friendly but still managed to put in a very efficient performance.

