WDTY PT. II: 27 March 2024

“I’m just on some [blank] ish, that [blank] stuff...I really don’t care about none of that MM superstardom ish...that’s on God” — Juninho
“This MM game was meant for a select number of fews, a select few...and that’s what it is today. We professionals, son, we professionals at what we do, cut it. Ain’t nothing changed. Always remember that. You see Juni still here doing it. Ain’t nothing changed. (Bleep) all these nonbelievers man.” — KungFuZiziou
Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho (the “GOAT”)
MAIN EVENT: We Don’t Trust You Pt. II
“Fake written all over you..hate written all over you...we don’t trust you.”
Today was the main event — a thrilling unfriendly between Brazil and Spain. Although at first Brazil’s B squad (yes conq — this team is missing Militao, Marquinhos, Allison/Ederson, Casemiro, Neymar who I’d take washed or rinsed over Paqueta, etc.) looked unable to compete, the Madrid boys led a 2—2 draw which concluded 3—3 mainly due to Carvajal (winning a pen and giving a pen shortly after).
And Again. Put. Respect. On. Rodrygo’s. Bleeping. Name. Period.
God Bless — Perez’ Favored Son. God protect — Spain’s favorite defenders. God forgive — the naysayers for they do not know what they do.
Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja
Rodrygo sent Carvajal and Rodri to the shadow realm pic.twitter.com/wNXvnwrBnw— WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) March 26, 2024
Perez meets with Vini, Rodrygo and Endrick.— Dr Yash (@YashRMFC) March 26, 2024
And asks for Rodrygo's shirt pic.twitter.com/EoMojp921I
Rodrygo is one of Perez’s favorite players so he won’t leave anytime soon— Edo (@RmcfEdo) September 13, 2023
Oh and Endrick is raw but a special talent. Pure Cinema.
Why is every Endrick picture iconic pic.twitter.com/uG21HyVz1Z— Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 26, 2024
Business is Business
“Going against the guys, you gon’ lose.”
Business is business. Taking care of business across the globe. Busy day for Madrid internationals with a class performance from Kroos. MOTM performance from Modric. Jude scoring during
Ramos BELLINGOL time. A tiny bit of Jogo Bonito. And a professional performance from France.
Real Madrid players balled tonight pic.twitter.com/LGCwfKHcQB— Dr Yash (@YashRMFC) March 26, 2024
Jude Bellingham clutches up for England pic.twitter.com/wpQsWWI97N— 433 (@433) March 26, 2024
Jude Bellingham ✨ pic.twitter.com/N07nmxyiFg— Real Madrid Fans (@MadridismoreaI) March 26, 2024
Jude Bellingham whenever his Club/Country needs him the most— Adam (@AFCAdam04) March 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/wwA4awLcjI
“AP, a presidential. Never go against the ghetto. Stay true. Got goals in Belgium.”
...Everyday International Hustle?
“This paper coming to me 24 hours. I can’t go to sleep”
International curse struck again but this time on Camavinga. Hopefully the results of his ankle injury end up not too serious. Speedy recovery.
Eduardo Camavinga suffers a sprained left ankle after undergoing initial tests.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2024
More tests to follow. pic.twitter.com/cVzo2UdEO9
YM. YM. YM.
“Turbo motor hot, I’m scorchin’ in France (skrrt skrrt)”
Let’s see what happens here....
Poll
Who Would You Be Most Excited to See Play For Madrid?
-
56%
Mbappe
-
40%
Endrick
-
2%
Alphonso Davies
Poll
Who Should Play The Most Forward Mins Next Season?
-
46%
Arda Guler
-
6%
Joselu
-
47%
Endrick
Poll
Who Would You Be Most Comfortable Leaving / Loaning Next Season?
-
29%
Arda Guler
-
52%
Joselu
-
18%
Endrick
March 26, 2024
Final Thoughts
“You down or you scared?” — Leroy Aziz Sané
https://t.co/yAq4Qgh2Ap pic.twitter.com/Kvyz7VkjOA— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 22, 2024
