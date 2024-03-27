WDTY PT. II: 27 March 2024

fdfd

Today was the main event — a thrilling unfriendly between Brazil and Spain. Although at first Brazil’s B squad (yes conq — this team is missing Militao, Marquinhos, Allison/Ederson, Casemiro, Neymar who I’d take washed or rinsed over Paqueta, etc.) looked unable to compete, the Madrid boys led a 2—2 draw which concluded 3—3 mainly due to Carvajal (winning a pen and giving a pen shortly after).

And Again. Put. Respect. On. Rodrygo’s. Bleeping. Name. Period.

God Bless — Perez’ Favored Son. God protect — Spain’s favorite defenders. God forgive — the naysayers for they do not know what they do.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja

Rodrygo sent Carvajal and Rodri to the shadow realm pic.twitter.com/wNXvnwrBnw — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) March 26, 2024

Perez meets with Vini, Rodrygo and Endrick.



And asks for Rodrygo's shirt pic.twitter.com/EoMojp921I — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 26, 2024

Rodrygo is one of Perez’s favorite players so he won’t leave anytime soon — Edo (@RmcfEdo) September 13, 2023

Oh and Endrick is raw but a special talent. Pure Cinema.

Why is every Endrick picture iconic pic.twitter.com/uG21HyVz1Z — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 26, 2024

Business is business. Taking care of business across the globe. Busy day for Madrid internationals with a class performance from Kroos. MOTM performance from Modric. Jude scoring during Ramos BELLINGOL time. A tiny bit of Jogo Bonito. And a professional performance from France.

Real Madrid players balled tonight pic.twitter.com/LGCwfKHcQB — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 26, 2024

Jude Bellingham clutches up for England pic.twitter.com/wpQsWWI97N — 433 (@433) March 26, 2024

Jude Bellingham ✨ pic.twitter.com/N07nmxyiFg — Real Madrid Fans (@MadridismoreaI) March 26, 2024

Jude Bellingham whenever his Club/Country needs him the most



pic.twitter.com/wwA4awLcjI — Adam (@AFCAdam04) March 26, 2024

International curse struck again but this time on Camavinga. Hopefully the results of his ankle injury end up not too serious. Speedy recovery.

Eduardo Camavinga suffers a sprained left ankle after undergoing initial tests.



More tests to follow. pic.twitter.com/cVzo2UdEO9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2024

Poll Who Would You Be Most Excited to See Play For Madrid? Mbappe

Endrick

Alphonso Davies vote view results 56% Mbappe (116 votes)

40% Endrick (84 votes)

2% Alphonso Davies (5 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who Should Play The Most Forward Mins Next Season? Arda Guler

Joselu

Endrick vote view results 46% Arda Guler (99 votes)

6% Joselu (14 votes)

47% Endrick (102 votes) 215 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who Would You Be Most Comfortable Leaving / Loaning Next Season? Arda Guler

Joselu

Endrick vote view results 29% Arda Guler (58 votes)

52% Joselu (104 votes)

18% Endrick (36 votes) 198 votes total Vote Now

