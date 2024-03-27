 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camavinga leaves France’s game with ankle injury

The midfielder was helped off the field and will get tests to reveal the extent of his injury today.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
France v Germany - International Friendly

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga left France’s game against Chile with an ankle injury he suffered in the 44th minute. Camavinga was limping heavily and needed to be helped off the field.

The midfielder will undergo tests today to properly reveal the extent of his injury, which is suspected to be an ankle sprain. Depending on how serious the sprain is, Camavinga could need to miss a few games just to make sure that his chances of being ready to face Manchester City on April 9th are as high as possible.

Camavinga has been a crucial player for Real Madrid this season, even more so now that Aurelien Tchouameni has been playing alongside Antonio Rudiger in the defensive line.

Camavinga’s intensity and defensive prowess could definitely be a useful asset against Manchester City when Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola’s team in the Champions League Quarterfinals, so the coaching staff will be keeping their fingers crossed hoping that he has avoided a major injury.

