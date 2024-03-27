 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camavinga escapes major injury, questionable for Sunday’s match against Athletic Bilbao -report

According to COPE’s Arancha Rodriguez.

By Lucas Navarrete
France v Germany - International Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga avoided a major ankle injury after being forced to leave Wednesday’s international friendly between France and Chile. Reports from Cadena COPE’s Arancha Rodriguez indicate Camavinga has a minor sprain.

The young midfielder is considered doubtful for Sunday’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid’s final fixture before the crucial first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City.

Camavinga will undergo further tests on his ankle before Friday’s training session. While his presence for the Champions League clash appears likely, the coaching staff may opt to rest him for the Athletic Bilbao match.

This news comes as a relief for Real Madrid, as Camavinga could be a vital starter against Manchester City if coach Carlo Ancelotti decides to deploy Tchouameni in the center of the team’s defensive line knowing that Nacho could be at a disadvantage against Haaland.

