Kroos set to sign contract extension with Real Madrid until 2025 -report

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has committed to the club for at least one more season, signing a contract extension that will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2025, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kroos’ current deal was set to expire next year, and the German international had stated last week that he was undecided about his future. However, his continued importance to the squad and his strong performances this season appear to have convinced him to extend his stay.

A crucial player in Real Madrid’s midfield, Kroos has consistently influenced games, establishing himself as an undisputed starter and recently making his return to the German national team. This extension signifies Kroos’ belief that he can continue to contribute at the highest level, and it is a welcome development for Los Blancos, given that he will not be easy to replace once he decides to retire.