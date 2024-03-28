Real Madrid will extend Lucas Vazquez and Nacho’s contracts -report

Real Madrid is set to extend the contracts of Lucas Vázquez and Nacho Fernandez, according to a report published Thursday in AS. Both players’ current deals were due to expire in 2024, and they will receive one-year extensions. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

This news comes alongside confirmation of a similar extension for Toni Kroos. With Kroos, Vázquez, and Nacho secured, Luka Modric remains the lone veteran whose future is undecided. Real Madrid appears committed to retaining its experienced core, with playing time seemingly less of a factor than loyalty and past contributions. Modric will have the ultimate say on whether he wishes to remain at the club in a potentially reduced role.

Vázquez has impressed as a backup for Dani Carvajal in the latter half of the season. However, Nacho’s form has been inconsistent, particularly in the absence of Eder Militão and David Alaba. Defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni could even be a better option alongside Antonio Rüdiger in certain situations like the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Despite Nacho’s recent struggles, Real Madrid’s decision is likely a tribute to his long-standing commitment to the club. In the past, Nacho received offers to play a more prominent role for other teams, but he opted to remain in Madrid as a reserve.