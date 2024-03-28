Manchester City Impacted with Injuries Following International Break

Manchester City is grappling with a rash of injuries just 12 days before their trip to Madrid, with multiple players sidelined due to various injuries sustained during the international break.

As the crucial Champions League clash between Madrid and City looms less than two weeks away, the English club is dealing with a surge of injuries that has hit the squad hard during the international hiatus. Players like John Stones and Manuel Akanji are the latest casualties, sustaining injuries on Tuesday. Stones played only the first ten minutes of the friendly against Belgium before being substituted due to muscle issues. Akanji didn’t suit up for the game against the Netherlands at all after sustaining an injury in Monday’s training session.

These two join others in Guardiola’s squad sidelined by injuries: Kyle Walker was injured last Saturday during England’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley, going down 20 minutes into the game. Moreover, Portuguese players Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, along with six other Portuguese players, left their national team camp before a friendly against Slovenia. Silva has been spotted in Andorra and Sitges these days. And although Haaland caused concern, he played against Slovenia but missed a penalty. Key midfield man, Rodri, captained Spain and played the entire match against Brazil after missing a game against Colombia due to a family issue.

City have a busy schedule and play a must-win match against first place Arsenal on Sunday, followed by top six side, Aston Villa (Wednesday), and then Crystal Palace.