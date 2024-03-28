 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Davies, Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Messi and Real Madrid season tickets

Kiyan answers questions from Members

By Kiyan Sobhani
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:

  • Real Madrid season tickets
  • Alphonso Davies situation
  • Is Kylian Mbappe the best player in the world?
  • Motivation
  • ‘Systems players’
  • Religious beliefs
  • How does Lamine Yamal compare to Lionel Messi at age 17?
  • Is the new Santiago Bernabeu actually nice?
  • Can Barcelona win the Champions League?
  • Can Arda Güler play as a CM?

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

