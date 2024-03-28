Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Davies, Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Messi and Real Madrid season tickets

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:
- Real Madrid season tickets
- Alphonso Davies situation
- Is Kylian Mbappe the best player in the world?
- Motivation
- ‘Systems players’
- Religious beliefs
- How does Lamine Yamal compare to Lionel Messi at age 17?
- Is the new Santiago Bernabeu actually nice?
- Can Barcelona win the Champions League?
- Can Arda Güler play as a CM?
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
