Bellingham: “People kind of like the style which I play”

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham shared insights into his journey adapting to life in Spain and his approach to the beautiful game.

“It’s been really, really tough, but really fun, adapting to life in Spain and kind of having more responsibility with the Madrid team and with the national team,” Bellingham reflected, highlighting the challenges and excitement of his new chapter. “I’m kind of just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the experience and yeah, hopefully, improve and thrive on the back of it.

“I try and go out on the pitch and do my job and help my team win football games,” Bellingham explained. “People kind of like the style which I play. I move with the ball and, and it’s really nice. I try to relate to the fans while I’m playing as well.”

Bellingham’s dedication to connecting with fans reflects his understanding of the importance of their support both for him personally and for the team as a whole.

“I want the fans to feel like I’m another fan playing and representing them because that’s what it is all about at the end of the day,” Bellingham expressed. “And if they can see me and see someone that I can relate to and support, then it’s going to help the support of the team as well.”

He continued, underlining the significance of positivity from supporters both at the club and national level in boosting team performance: “Their support means a lot to us, more than they probably believe. So when the country is positive and when the fans are positive, the team will play better.”

As Bellingham continues to make strides in his career, both at Real Madrid and with the English national team, his grounded attitude and genuine connection with fans are sure to solidify his status as one of football’s brightest stars.