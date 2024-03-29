Parejo on Vinicius: “I have gone to grounds there and they call me drunk, and I don’t square up to people or make gestures”

In an interview with Cadena Ser, Dani Parejo gave his assessment of Real Madrid’s young star, Vinicius Jr. His comments, highly controversial, were targeted at Vinicius, rather than at racism.

Parejo didn’t mince words when discussing Vinicius Jr.’s conduct during matches. While acknowledging the youngster’s undeniable talent and potential, Parejo pointed out what he perceived as flaws in Vinicius Jr.’s behavior on the pitch.

“He seems to me to be an extraordinary, spectacular player, with spectacular qualities,” Parejo said. “But I think that we players have to dedicate ourselves to playing.”

“There are going to be clashes in every game. It seems that he is present in all of them, it is something to learn that he should work on. The footballer has to be above these situations. In certain behaviors, he is making a mistake.”

The criticism directed at Vinicius Jr. by Parejo isn’t an isolated incident. In recent times, several players and ex-players have voiced their concerns about the young Brazilian’s conduct on the pitch. Rather than condemning racism or other forms of discrimination, these comments have focused on Vinicius Jr.’s behavior during matches.

“When you play for Madrid there is always a special atmosphere, they always get into it with the players, people always try to wind you up,” Parejo continued. “But I have also gone to grounds there and they call me drunk or whatever, and I don’t square up to people or make gestures. That’s unnecessary.”