 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Chosen Ones: 29 March 2024

A Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Qarabag FK: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho (the “GOAT”)

The Chosen Manager: Xabi Alonso

The Chosen One! He has done it again!! I won’t lie, I was a little worried at first but it looks like things are going to pan out here. According to primarily English reports, Xabi “The Chosen One // The Undefeated One” Alonso has spurned attempts from Liverpool and Bayern to remain at Leverkusen. In my extremely bias opinion, this is a great move and another smart move from Xabi Alonso. Bayern currently is a political mess with an aging squad, and Liverpool is just an unknown. There’s a good chance he doesn’t repeat as title winners with Leverkusen, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue to grow this team...and then maybe just maybe...2025 he returns home.

The Chosen Transfers(s): Mbappe, Yoro, Davies

A lot of good news keeps filtering in regarding our summer transfers. I think we can all agree that the Turtle is on his way, but it’s a bit more unclear about Yoro and Davies. It seems like Juni Calafat and crew are excited about Ballon D’Yoro. According to Marca, he’s been labeled as “The Chosen One” to continue our young CB tradition. Alphonso Davies has again declined Bayern’s latest renewal offer. And Mbappe is Mbappe-ing.

^this is cold af.

The Chosen Sons: Endricky, Rodrygoat, Cama Camavingaaaa

Another Endrick Goal. More Rodrygo Highlights. More Camavinga Drip. Here We Go Again.

Final Thoughts

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid