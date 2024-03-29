The Chosen Ones: 29 March 2024

Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho (the “GOAT”)

The Chosen Manager: Xabi Alonso

The Chosen One! He has done it again!! I won’t lie, I was a little worried at first but it looks like things are going to pan out here. According to primarily English reports, Xabi “The Chosen One // The Undefeated One” Alonso has spurned attempts from Liverpool and Bayern to remain at Leverkusen. In my extremely bias opinion, this is a great move and another smart move from Xabi Alonso. Bayern currently is a political mess with an aging squad, and Liverpool is just an unknown. There’s a good chance he doesn’t repeat as title winners with Leverkusen, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue to grow this team...and then maybe just maybe...2025 he returns home.

Xabi Alonso (linked to Real Madrid post Carlo Ancelotti) is set to STAY at Leverkusen. @TimesSport pic.twitter.com/5I2F18VTQY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 28, 2024

Bayern’s Uli Hoeneß: “I feel that it will be very difficult to sign Xabi Alonso, not to say probably impossible”.



“I can certainly imagine him staying at Bayer Leverkusen to continue his job”, told @DasErste. pic.twitter.com/K5c23ALARz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

The Chosen Transfers(s): Mbappe, Yoro, Davies

A lot of good news keeps filtering in regarding our summer transfers. I think we can all agree that the Turtle is on his way, but it’s a bit more unclear about Yoro and Davies. It seems like Juni Calafat and crew are excited about Ballon D’Yoro. According to Marca, he’s been labeled as “The Chosen One” to continue our young CB tradition. Alphonso Davies has again declined Bayern’s latest renewal offer. And Mbappe is Mbappe-ing.

Real Madrid believe Yoro is THE CB. He is the chosen one. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/auFiI7ruxk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 28, 2024

CONFIRMED: Alphonso Davies will not sign a renewal with Bayern now, decision will be made in the next weeks but it’s a TENSE situation.



Real Madrid are now prepared to open talks with Bayern. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/VhucLDv3aQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 28, 2024

they’re never going to catch Mbappé lacking at press conferences pic.twitter.com/hjAszwXr2z — ⁷ (@clkbae) March 28, 2024

^this is cold af.

The Chosen Sons: Endricky, Rodrygoat, Cama Camavingaaaa

Another Endrick Goal. More Rodrygo Highlights. More Camavinga Drip. Here We Go Again.

Endrick scored the winning goal to take Palmeiras to the Paulista final:



Brasileiro Série A (2022)

Brasileiro Série A (2023)

Supercopa do Brasil (2023)

Campeonato Paulista (2023)



❓Campeonato Paulista (2024)



17 years old. pic.twitter.com/uNV3b7lwg3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 29, 2024

Endrick has just scored his third goal in as many games. Dude just can't stop scoring. Good finish too pic.twitter.com/bKIfYCtz2O — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 29, 2024

Final Thoughts