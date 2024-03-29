Las Blancas Podcast: Where are we heading?

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 0-3 loss to Barcelona and take a look at recent performances.

Talking points:

A look at the games against Sevilla and Eibar

Back-to-back cleansheets for the first time in the season

Rocio and Ivana’s blossoming partnership at CB

Restricting teams to very low-quality shots

Constant changes in lineups between games

Barcelona and high-quality chances in the game

Difference in performance and numbers in the two halves for Toril’s side

The change in mentality at half-time

Madrid’s two shots in the entire game

Deep positioning of midfielders for Las Blancas

Caroline Graham Hansen vs Olga

Caroline Graham Hansen’s ridiculous season

Linda Caicedo only positive part?

Rumours and renewal talks for the upcoming season

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)