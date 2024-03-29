Unai Simon: “Kepa is one of the best goalkeepers I have seen... He will continue to fight”

As the anticipation builds for this weekend’s highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, Athletic’s goalkeeper Unai Simón took center stage in the pre-game press conference. Addressing a plethora of topics ranging from the recent international break to the intriguing situation of his fellow Basque goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Simon provided some insight.

Simon’s answer questions regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga, who currently finds himself as the second-choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid behind Andriy Lunin. Simon spoke with admiration and respect for his fellow Basque goalkeeper.

“He is in a situation that logically he did not expect,” Simón empathized regarding Kepa’s predicament at Real Madrid. “But the little that I know him, I know that he is surely working like an animal to be 100% when Carlo Ancelotti gives him a chance. I have very good esteem for Kepa because I have grown up with him in Lezama.

“I have seen how he trains, how he competes, I have seen what his capabilities are and for me he is one of the best goalkeepers I have seen.. I am sure that he will continue to tighten the screws on Lunin and will not give up.”