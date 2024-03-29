Managing Madrid Podcast: Athletic Club / Man City Preview; PLUS: Xabi’s decision to stay at Leverkusen

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Jose Perez discuss:

Why this international break was the most unique in recent memory

What makes Athletic Club so fun this season?

Why are they so much better than last season?

Athletic’s defensive line and ‘midfield renovation’

What Ernesto Valverde has done this season

Underlying analytics that make Athletic scary

The height of their defensive line

Who starts in attack?

Will Eder Militao get minutes?

Revisiting what Real Madrid looked like in San Mames earlier this season

The threat of the Williams brothers

Manchester City vs Arsenal — pre-game thoughts

Are Arsenal the best defensive team in the world?

Florentino Perez asking for Rodrygo’s shirt

Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen and the dominoes of it

Michael Edwards

The Nacho renewal

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@AccSportstech)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)