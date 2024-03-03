Baraja: “In the first half the referee added 5 minutes and they scored against us in that injury time.”

Valencia CF coach Rubén Baraja addressed the media in a post-match press conference following his team’s hyper-controversial 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. The intense clash at Mestalla Stadium left fans on the edge of their seats as they witnessed Real Madrid erased their two-goal lead before Jude Bellingham’s game-winner at the death was controversially waved off by the full-time whistle.

Baraja shared his thoughts on the game, the referee’s performance, and the injury to defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

WATCH / LISTEN: The Managing Madrid Podcast reacts to the controversy at the final whistle

Match analysis

“The game was tense and a lot of things happened. Our first half was quite good and we were pressuring and they felt uncomfortable. The 2-1 score was not fair at half-time.

“Then in the second half we had more chances. We had a chance for 3-1 and we didn’t take it.”

The controversy

“There will be controversy. I understand that Real Madrid will protest as long as it is respectful. I see that the referee, in the last action, he is blowing his whistle before the Real Madrid player crosses, therefore it is not a valid action.

“I have seen it clearly because the referee when he goes to the corner he says that it is the last play and he whistled clearly before. Also in the first half he added five minutes and they scored against us in that injury time.”

Diakhaby’s Injury

“Diakhaby is the worst news of the night. Let’s see what happens. Sometimes you realize that there are things that cannot be controlled. The gestures of the players were very striking. Let’s hope the injury is less than what it looked.”