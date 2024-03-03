Managing Madrid Podcast: Valencia 2 - 2 Real Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Making sense of the disallowed goal

The heroic performance despite not playing very well

Vinicius Jr performance

Jude Bellingham’s red card

There wasn’t enough injury time

Is this corruption or incompetence?

Who should start? Rodrygo Goes or Brahim Diaz?

The tactical problems on offense and why we weren’t able to create enough chances

Should Joselu have come in sooner?

RFEF needing to pay Saudi a penalty if Barca don’t qualify

The starting XI and the performances of the midfielders

Ancelotti’s subs

And more.

