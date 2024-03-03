Ancelotti: “Bellingham said ‘it’s a f*cking goal’.”

Carlo Ancelotti took to the press conference to talk about all things Valencia vs Real Madrid after a rather infuriating game that left every single Real Madrid fan, player and employee holding their heads in confusion. Real Madrid drew the game 2-2 after two goals from Vinicius Jr. Jude Bellingham scored at the last second of the game but the referee blew the full-time whistle when the ball was in the air, causing a massive protest by the players which resulted in Jude Bellingham getting a red card for dissent. Ancelotti talked about everything in a very short conference, and when asked about the situation, he said: “It’s something unprecedented. That’s the word I want to use. It had never happened to me. It has been unprecedented.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham getting a red

“His red bothers us. He has been transparent in confessing what he has said, approaching in a vehement manner, something normal after what happened and saying ‘it’s a f*cking goal.’ But he didn’t say any insults towards the referee. He was just frustrated. But he didn’t say an insult, not at all. Let’s see what they write.”

Ancelotti on Vinicius’ game

“It was good, being decisive and more effective in the area than outside. Foulquier played an outstanding game, marking him very well and forcing him to look for space inside.”

Ancelotti on whether he is worried about the recent results

“No. This was a very, very complicated match, against a strong opponent, well organized, aggressive, and with intensity. We were able to get back into the game after 2-0 and we were even able to win but, as I said with other draws, we have to continue like this. One point in Valencia is an important point.”

Ancelotti on whether he’s angry

I have some doubts. I also thought that we could lose... but it is true that we could’ve also won, because many times we had come back. I stick with the middle ground.”

Ancelotti on Rudiger’s anger

“Antonio is hot, angry... logical. But we must return to normal. We did well, there were good things and, although there are others where we must improve, we have to cool down a little and continue. This locker room is a little hot.”