Real Madrid will appeal Bellingham’s red card, expect to have it rescinded -sources

Real Madrid is challenging the red card issued to midfielder Jude Bellingham following a dramatic conclusion to their La Liga match against Valencia. Referee Gil Manzano’s official report confirmed coach Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game claims, stating Bellingham was dismissed for using “aggressive language” towards the official, specifically saying “it’s a f****** goal.”

Los Blancos believe their appeal has merit, club sources told Managing Madrid. While the language was undoubtedly strong, they argue it doesn’t constitute a direct insult towards Manzano and therefore shouldn’t warrant a red card. Real Madrid feels doubly aggrieved, considering the referee blew the final whistle prematurely, moments before Bellingham’s headed goal that would have secured victory.

The potential consequences are significant. If the appeal fails, Bellingham could miss the next three La Liga fixtures, which could have an impact considering how important he is for the team. Los Blancos need to bounce back and Bellingham’s presence could have major implications.