Daily Thread: 30 March 2024

It’s a slow news day, so let’s keep this short...

Scouting Athletic

Club football is finally back on Sunday (thank you Jesuninho). Below is a great article scouting the tactical design of Athletic Bilbao. It should be a great game and good opportunity to get closer to a La Liga title.

"The significance of the Williams brothers to Athletic Club’s offensive scheme is highlighted in the expected-threat (xT) map concerning their distribution and ball progression."



- @MHassanFootball: https://t.co/i8rEqmnwGI — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 29, 2024

A Little More Xabi

Yesterday, Xabi staying at Leverkusen was still only a confirmed rumor. Today, it is an official announcement from Leverkusen. Not much more needs to be said, but it will be exciting to watch him grow as a manager.

Xabi Alonso stays our head coach for next season! ❤️#Bayer04 #Werkself pic.twitter.com/ih3UjOpt6F — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 29, 2024

JUST IN: Xabi Alonso's plan is to coach Real Madrid.



That's why he rejected Liverpool and Bayern Munich. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/d8IXsbWaDi — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 30, 2024

The Next Generation

Vini has won La Liga POTM. Endrick is considering a short vacation. Jeremy de Leon sighting!!

Another La Liga Player of the Month added to the collection for Vini Jr. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ZjP878aHlY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 29, 2024

Real Madrid have said that players who play in the hypothetical Copa America or Euro semis will not travel for the pre-season tour.



But Endrick doesn’t want to miss his first pre-season tour, to adapt quickly and start convincing Carlo Ancelotti. @JorgeCPicon ✨ pic.twitter.com/MFS2CmDjF5 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 29, 2024

Jeremy de Leon called up for first team training. ✨ pic.twitter.com/8OBeMCCk5H — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 29, 2024

Final Thoughts

Once upon a time at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/imQs0M8glO — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 29, 2024

