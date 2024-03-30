Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday's match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the first match after this recent FIFA break.

REAL Madrid SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Arda Güler.

Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

Both Bellingham and Militao are back in the squad list. Militao could come off the bench late in the game as Ancelotti will try to improve his form, while Bellingham will definitely be expected to make his return to the starting lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/31/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

