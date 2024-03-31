Real Deal Pods: Champions League Preview & Premier League Title Race Discussion ft. StatsBomb

AUDIO:

As the football season enters its decisive phase, the Champions League is set to deliver thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments.

On this mega 2+ hour episode of the Real Deal we’re joined by returning guest Ali Elfakharany, co-founder of Statsbomb to preview the big Arsenal v Man City game, break down all the Champions League ties, forecast different Champions League outcomes depending on how things play out this next week, and to discuss how much the Premier League schedule will affect Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League. We also discuss Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Xabi Alonso and a whole lot more.

Join us as we dive deep into the Champions League quarterfinal matchups, analyzing each team’s strengths, weaknesses, and key players.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Ali Elfakharany (@alifakharany)