Like That: 31 March 2024

“I’m a different player...no we aint the same kind” — Judinho Bellingham

Big 3? Nah It’s Just Big Me

“Freeband Jude...brings the racks in.”

LA LIGA IS BACK! (finally). Real Madrid faces Athletic Bilbao in our return to be christened as the Kings of Spain.

And returning just in time to face Bilbao is Zizou’s Chosen Son, the Birmingham Blinder, Jude “Judinho” Bellingham.

The last time Jude Bellingham faced Athletic Club pic.twitter.com/tM0mdMmSGF — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 31, 2024

YM. Three Times

“and the motto still the same. ball like we won a championship game”

With Vini suspended due to yellow card accumulation, we’ll need to lean on our young attackers — Rodrygo (and likely Brahim), in order to maintain a prolific attack. Will Carlo employ a twist with a Rodrygo-Joselu-Brahim forward line? UNLIKELY. Will Militao feature and score a last min header? UNLIKELY. Will Arda get any game time? (click here)

❗️Expected XI vs Athletic Club. pic.twitter.com/RzgfymHrss — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 30, 2024

Rodrygo's control in tight spaces needs to be studied, what the actual f*ck...pic.twitter.com/RdkmE3WoYj — Noodle Vini (@vini_ball) March 30, 2024

Rival watch: Athletic's Nico Williams is out of tomorrow's game against Real Madrid due to an overload in his leg. pic.twitter.com/D92BRIeyMB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 30, 2024

Poll Who Should Start w/ Rudi at CB? Tchouameni

Nacho

Militao

Arda Guler vote view results 48% Tchouameni (33 votes)

22% Nacho (15 votes)

8% Militao (6 votes)

20% Arda Guler (14 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Somber Interlude

“Lot of goofies with a check”

Dear La Liga — your league has a problem. Stop ignoring it and fix it or get out of our way.

Two shameful incidents in Spanish football today:



Earlier today, Sevilla’s Marcos Acuña was racially abused by Getafe fans at Estadio Coliseum.



And around an hour ago, Rayo Majadahonda GK Cheikh Sarr was also racially abused & his team decided to leave the pitch. pic.twitter.com/SALblgoO4E — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 30, 2024

Este fin de semana, ni siquiera jugaré. Pero tuvimos tres casos despreciables de racismo en España solo este sábado.



Todo mi apoyo a Acuña @AcunaMarcos17 y al entrenador Quique Flores, del @SevillaFC . A Sarr y al @RMajadahonda que su valentía inspire a los demás. Los racistas… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 30, 2024

Dani Parejo: “I have gone to stadiums where they called me drunk and things but I don't go to face them, nor do I make gestures. I think that’s unnecessary. The footballer must be above that. Vini is wrong."



Lmao — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 28, 2024

Final Thoughts

“Some people talking out their necks...”

Luis Enrique: “Last Classique tonight for Mbappé? Who said that?”.



“I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn't announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?”.



“Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG... why not?”, told Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/VTu9ZwlAN5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2024

️ Luis Enrique: “Sooner or later we will play without Mbappé, so I am looking for the best option for the team. We have to get used to that.” pic.twitter.com/AueD1eAUec — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 1, 2024

