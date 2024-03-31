 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Like That: 31 March 2024

A Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

“I’m a different player...no we aint the same kind” — Judinho Bellingham

Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho (the “GOAT”)

Big 3? Nah It’s Just Big Me

“Freeband Jude...brings the racks in.”

LA LIGA IS BACK! (finally). Real Madrid faces Athletic Bilbao in our return to be christened as the Kings of Spain.

And returning just in time to face Bilbao is Zizou’s Chosen Son, the Birmingham Blinder, Jude “Judinho” Bellingham.

YM. Three Times

“and the motto still the same. ball like we won a championship game”

With Vini suspended due to yellow card accumulation, we’ll need to lean on our young attackers — Rodrygo (and likely Brahim), in order to maintain a prolific attack. Will Carlo employ a twist with a Rodrygo-Joselu-Brahim forward line? UNLIKELY. Will Militao feature and score a last min header? UNLIKELY. Will Arda get any game time? (click here)

Poll

Who Should Start w/ Rudi at CB?

view results
  • 48%
    Tchouameni
    (33 votes)
  • 22%
    Nacho
    (15 votes)
  • 8%
    Militao
    (6 votes)
  • 20%
    Arda Guler
    (14 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Somber Interlude

“Lot of goofies with a check”

Dear La Liga — your league has a problem. Stop ignoring it and fix it or get out of our way.

Final Thoughts

“Some people talking out their necks...”

