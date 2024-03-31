Guardiola Raises Concerns Over Manchester City’s Schedule Disparity Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola voiced his concerns over the scheduling of his team’s fixtures compared to their upcoming Champions League opponents, Real Madrid. In his most recent press conference, Guardiola highlighted the significant gap in preparation time between the two teams.

“We play Aston Villa at 20:15, then at 12:30 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 12:30!” Guardiola said. “Then we go to Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid has nine days to prepare, nine days! They play this weekend and won’t play again until our game. I would like to reflect and ask for one more day, because the difference is great. But there is no chance.”

️ Pep Guardiola: "Madrid has nine days to prepare, nine days!" pic.twitter.com/OVG6XQGRHa — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 31, 2024

“In France, PSG does not play between the quarterfinal matches,” Guardiola continuted. “In Portugal, they usually play on the Friday before the Champions League.

“We play here on Wednesday against Real Madrid in the second leg, so we can play on Saturday or Sunday in the FA. Coventry, United or Chelsea are on holiday during the week. Why do we play on Saturday? Why don’t they give us one more day when the other teams aren’t playing in Europe? Are we going to fight with the televisions? Their response is that they pay us a lot of money.

“We will play on Saturday, of course. We will go to London to play against Chelsea, Chelsea will not come here. We will go to London for five hours, we will travel , no problem, we will go there. I have experience in that, it’s happened to me in other years. We came from Dortmund, I arrived here on Thursday afternoon and on Friday I took a break. Train or plane to London, four or five hours. And on Saturday we play against Liverpool, Chelsea or all the big ones. We ended up exhausted.

“I’m not even going to ask because they will have their own problems, their own decisions. I would like to know the answer, why always play on Saturday and not Sunday? One day makes a big difference at this stage with injured players and the accumulation of games. “We are lucky to be able to do that.”