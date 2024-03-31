Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in the return of La Liga after the two-week FIFA break. Los Blancos managed to stay healthy in those games, even though Camavinga picked up a minor ankle injury which could prevent him from featuring in the starting lineup today.

Jude Bellingham will return to the squad after missing the last two games with the suspension following his red card in Mestalla, while defender Eder Militao could also get some minutes off the bench having recovered from the ACL tear he suffered on the very first match of the season, also against Athletic Bilbao.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/31/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

