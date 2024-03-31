CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the last game before the opening leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals against Manchester City.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim, Rodrygo.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue, Galarreta, Prados, Sancet, Williams, Berenguer, Guruzeta.

This could be a difficult game for Los Blancos if they don’t take it seriously, as Athletic are still fighting to secure their presence in European football for next season. Replacing Vinicius’ playmaking will be tough for Madrid, so Brahim and Rodrygo will need to step up.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/31/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

