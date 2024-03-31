 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2024 La Liga

All set for another La Liga game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Athletic Club v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the last game before the opening leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals against Manchester City.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim, Rodrygo.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue, Galarreta, Prados, Sancet, Williams, Berenguer, Guruzeta.

This could be a difficult game for Los Blancos if they don’t take it seriously, as Athletic are still fighting to secure their presence in European football for next season. Replacing Vinicius’ playmaking will be tough for Madrid, so Brahim and Rodrygo will need to step up.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/31/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid