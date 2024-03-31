Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao (Rodrygo Goes x2). A strong result at home. Here is my reaction to the match. More on the way: Player ratings, post game quotes and the ManagingMadrid podcast.

It was a return to La Liga action for Real Madrid after the recent international break, in which many of their stars shone for their respective nations - but now attention turned back to staying ahead in the title race. Athletic Bilbao were never an easy challenge to overcome, and they would bizarrely be playing in white at the Santiago Bernabéu. This was because Real Madrid would be debuting their new special dark blue kit, but it would still make for an uncomfortable viewing. You could spot that home players in any kit though, as Jude Bellingham lined up next to Toni Kroos in midfield. The bench was slightly skinnier than usual, but still consisted of names like Eduardo Camavinga and Joselu Mato. Nacho Fernández captained the team today.

As tricky as these games can be, Rodrygo Goes had a point to prove on return from his Brazil call-up, and after cutting inside, he found the top corner to score a fantastic opening goal within ten minutes. Madrid would be comfortable letting Bilbao see a lot of the ball for the majority of the first half, with few chances being created for either side. Fede Valverde did turn some heads with a looping volleyed effort that the keeper parried wide. Aurélien Tchouaméni then had the strongest chance outside of the goal when his header from a corner seemed goal bound, but zipped just past the far post. Half time, 1-0 - but a quiet first 45.

Athletic's front two are focusing their energy putting pressure on Kroos and Tchouameni off the ball in Real Madrid's build-up phase. If you work around it, there's a ton of open water. You saw it on the Rodrygo goal. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 31, 2024

Brahim Díaz kicked off the second half with a sharp effort that caught the keeper off guard, but the post was there to save him. Iñaki Williams would then have the visitors best chance of the game so far when he struck on target, but Andriy Lunin was used to dealing with better than that. The game quietened down once more, until Rodrygo Goes came up with another moment of magic to double the lead. This time, the Brazilian carried the ball towards goal before fooling his man and slotting the ball into the bottom corner. Bilbao attempted to fight back immediately but Lunin was alert to it once again. Éder Militão made his long awaited return from injury after coming on in injury time, which was a nice ending to a strong result on return to action for both him and his international teammates. Full time, 2-0 to Real Madrid! Any thoughts on the game?