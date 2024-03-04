Tchouameni has delivered as center-back and Luka Modric still has magic

These observations — where I look at Real Madrid’s history, its players on loan, Castilla, tactical tidbits, and other relevant thoughts — are now a regular thing. All previous editions can be found here.

Quick column before we shift our focus completely to the Champions League second leg vs RB Leipzig. As usual, another random note dump that is admittedly nerdy but here to tide you over until the next game, nonetheless:

Luka Modric.... Underrated season?

This is very possibly Luka Modric’s last season, and I’m keeping my promise to include him in my column as much as possible in honour of one of the bonafide all-time greats. Give me as much as these magical touches as possible:

Give me as many of these little magical Luka Modric sequences as possible for the remainder of the seasonpic.twitter.com/SppeNjBGno — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 4, 2024

Maybe “underrated season” is too reactionary following an incredible game-winner against Sevilla, but I had this thought even after the Rayo Vallecano game where he got crucified — particularly for a poor giveaway in the first half. In the second half of that game, he bounced back and rounded off a good overall performance.

What is perhaps more problematic than Modric himself, is the pairings in the XI. The two-way engine of the team doesn’t function as well when Modric and Toni Kroos are paired together on the field. But if Kroos can’t play, I don’t see enough wrong with Modric’s performance this season in a vacuum to unequivocally subscribe to the idea that he’s still not a great player who can’t help the team achieve success — even if those moments are reduced, like his bench cameo against Sevilla which was small but explosive.

Modric is still one of the best ball progressers around — capable of evading pressure, controlling the play, and running himself into the ground on defense. As far as bench options go, any team on earth would love to have him, including this one.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Reliable center-back

Football Reference just opened up a section on Aurelien Tchouameni’s page where you can compare his advanced analytics among other center-backs. He is in the 89th percentile in tackles, 91st percentile in interceptions, 97th percentile in successful take-ons, and a solid green in every on-ball metric. It’s an extremely small sample size, but, for perspective, he’d rank above pure defenders like Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.

Still, it’s hard to decipher what’s real and what isn’t from those stats alone, which take into account the totality of his playing time without splitting it by position. We have to piece together his center-back cameos mostly by eye-test.

It’s been mostly good. Tchouameni already has the aerial presence down, freakish physical ability, solid ball progression, and covers for his full-backs at a reliable clip.

Some of his defensive reads are ultra impressive when coupled with his unreal physical aptitude:

Tchouameni has a natural presence as a center-back. He's always read passing lanes at an elite level. The athletic ability goes hand in hand with that: pic.twitter.com/gnlPx9HCd8 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 29, 2024

At his peak — and I don’t believe he’s fully there yet because of his age and injuries throughout the last couple seasons — Tchouameni should lead the Big Five leagues in tackles and interceptions, or at last be among the shortlist. He has a natural understanding in reading passing lanes and has the ability to put in strong, unerring challenges.

But reading balls over the top while commanding a defensive line is different than intercepting a pass in midfield. Tchouameni has shown strong signs in both.

Perhaps Tchouameni’s success in a small sample size as center-back (he was, along with Andriy Lunin, the main reason for Real Madrid’s clean sheet in Leipzig) isn’t that surprising. The transition from defensive midfield to center-back is common enough in football history. We’ve seen it as recently with Ivan Helguera and Fernando Hierro at the club.

Still, this is not to advocate a permanent positional change to center-back; more of an admiration of how well he’s performed there as an emergency stop-gap. If Real Madrid are to pull off another Champions League trophy this season, it would be important to look back on the first leg in Leipzig as a huge moment, where Tchouameni’s performance alongside Nacho amid a defensive crisis was among the best of the campaign.

A dream — hopefully not too distant — scenario is a healthy Ruidger, Militao, and Tchouameni triumvirate bullying opponents in a perfect symphony of aerial dominance and ball progression.

Lucas Vazquez, trustworthy depth

I’ve always tried to amplify Lucas Vazquez if the opportunity arises. It’s not forced, but he should get reasonable praise if he performs. He has always been unheralded; never a star, always an afterthought. There were so many great wingers during his era but he stayed — happy to fight when called upon and happy to take a backseat to be a part of something greater. Without problems, he re-invented himself as a right-back to stay. That’s admirable.

It’s hard to find a better back-up right-back in the market that would provide better bang-for-buck. Sticking with him as Carvajal’s deputy, in hindsight, was a fine decision.

Vazquez’s work ethic is never in question. He has been composed under pressure in Carvajal’s absences and has made good overloads to stretch the field. His counter-pressing has caught defenders off guard:

Real Madrid will need Vazquez to be good. He fills in for a position the team is not deep in.