Snail's Pace: 4 March 2024

Down the home stretch

Real Madrid’s next 6 La Liga games. ⏳⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0Mbr2wEVUI — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 3, 2024

The next 6 games look really difficult given how difficult every game has been recently.

On the bright side.. All the other teams that could potentially threaten to usurp Los Blancos at the top of the table are in horrendous form. Real Madrid should get over the line comfortably but we have to accept that poor performances will be part of the deal.

Scandalous officiating

️ Mateu Lahoz on Real Madrid vs Valencia: “The added time management was horrible..[]…seven minutes in second half but there was Diakhaby's injury, the goal for 2-2, the changes, the penalty decision on Hugo Duro etc.” pic.twitter.com/3yJKKFTKK8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 3, 2024

The referee made an unnecessary spectacle of himself when he chose the worst moment to blow the final whistle. It was so bad that Valencia players thought they had conceded a goal.

As Lahoz has said, there was no need for him to be in a hurry to blow the final whistle. In a season where minutes are added for celebrations, he couldn't take into account VAR and player injuries?

Disgrace. That said. Carlo and the boys shouldn't have left it late. Doing that leaves you at the mercy of arbitrary refereeing decisions.

The Champions League Returns to the Bernabeu

Leipzig visit the Bernabeu for what should be a routine fixture for Los Blancos. With Bellingham back in the squad, Ancelotti has all of his firepower available and should overwhelm Leipzig.

However, Ancelotti’s men will more than likely find a way to make a rod for their own back.

