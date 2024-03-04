 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snail's Pace: 4 March 2024

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Down the home stretch

The next 6 games look really difficult given how difficult every game has been recently.

On the bright side.. All the other teams that could potentially threaten to usurp Los Blancos at the top of the table are in horrendous form. Real Madrid should get over the line comfortably but we have to accept that poor performances will be part of the deal.

Scandalous officiating

The referee made an unnecessary spectacle of himself when he chose the worst moment to blow the final whistle. It was so bad that Valencia players thought they had conceded a goal.

As Lahoz has said, there was no need for him to be in a hurry to blow the final whistle. In a season where minutes are added for celebrations, he couldn't take into account VAR and player injuries?

Disgrace. That said. Carlo and the boys shouldn't have left it late. Doing that leaves you at the mercy of arbitrary refereeing decisions.

The Champions League Returns to the Bernabeu

RB Leipzig - Real Madrid

Leipzig visit the Bernabeu for what should be a routine fixture for Los Blancos. With Bellingham back in the squad, Ancelotti has all of his firepower available and should overwhelm Leipzig.

However, Ancelotti’s men will more than likely find a way to make a rod for their own back.

Real Madrid training in Spain

The Daily Poll

Poll

Does Rodrygo deserve more time?

view results
  • 29%
    No. He should be selected on form
    (70 votes)
  • 48%
    Brahim should start instead
    (116 votes)
  • 21%
    Yes. He brings more than just goals and assists.
    (52 votes)
238 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid