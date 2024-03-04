Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Davide Massa as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Real Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Per Realmadrid.com

Davide Massa will referee the Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 9pm CET). It will be the first time the Italian official has been in charge of one of our team’s matches in the competition.

Real Madrid hold a 1-0 lead on aggregate, meaning that a draw will be enough for Los Blancos to advance to the Quarterfinals. However, the first leg proved to be tougher than initially expected, so Ancelotti’s men will need to take this game very seriously if they want to avoid any scares.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/06/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

