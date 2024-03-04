Real Madrid to consider Arda Guler loan for next season

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti are considering a loan move for 19-year-old Arda Guler next season according to a report from Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

The probable arrival of both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, plus the explosion of Brahim Diaz this season, means minutes will become increasinly hard to find for the Turkish talent. Even with injuries and suspension in the current season, Arda Guler has managed just 25 minutes in La Liga and the Champions League.

With a mid-week match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, the team returns to a busier schedule with a match every three days. This may provide a window of opportunity for Arda Guler — the upcoming La Liga match against Celta at the Bernabeu may be a time for the Turkish teenager to showcase his talent. The international break in mid-March may also turn into an opportunity to gain match rhythm with Turkey.

With the limited minutes he will get between now and the end of the season, Arda Guler will need to prove he can earn important minutes next season. Ancelotti believes in Arda’s talent but as the Italian constantly implores, patience is key.