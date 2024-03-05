Double Talisman: 5 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid usually need a poor league campaign to guarantee champions league success. Real Madrid’s success in this instance isn’t 8 UCL semifinals in 10 seasons with a 50% conversion rate. It’s literally winning the whole thing.

The team has being frustrating in the league for decades now. This season we have reason to be nervous about the Champions league because things are going really well in the league.

UCL Chances?

️ Thierry Henry: “I had the opportunity to play in many leagues. But footballers have it easy in England. The pressure that you have to endure in Spain… the expectations… and you take number 5 of Zinedine Zidane? And you celebrate like this? Oh, well done mate.” pic.twitter.com/7i0WPAmST8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 5, 2024

Thierry Henry is the latest in an endless list of Bellingham admirers. The boy doesn’t need a PR machine, he’s near transcendant. This is obviously high praise for a player who hasn’t won much silverware but rest assured that when we win La Liga he will be our best player. If we win the Champions League it will be because of his performances alongside Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius has been arguably the best player in the Champions League since the historic 2021/22 season. Ancelotti has to find a way to optimise the output of the Bellingham-Vinicius duo. Both are match-winners and perhaps this season give more credence to the adage, “Attack is the best form of defence”.

Inconsequential and Undefeated

Real Madrid are in every game Aurélien Tchouameni started in this season. pic.twitter.com/Rwj0Ys9gmu — TC (@totalcristiano) March 4, 2024

Alvaro Benito is off his rocker talking smack about Tchouameni. He’s been one of the most important players and arguably the most important player. Covering two key positions and doing so successfully is no small feat.

The Stories about Left Fullbacks

️| Alphonso Davies situation: An exit from Bayern is more likely as of now. Realistic price tag is €50M/€60M. @Plettigoal, @philipphinze24 pic.twitter.com/QGljyaQjMF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2024

Alphonso Davies is a serious target for Real Madrid and that says a lot given that Fran was recently brought back and Carlo Ancelotti has not shied away from expressing his admiration of Ferland Mendy. Davies will be a major upgrade in that leftback position.

️| Bayern are monitoring Miguel Gutiérrez as an alternative for the LB position. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/lKNxXQ5VS0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2024

Bayern’s interest in Miguel Gutierrez suggest they are considering the future without Davies. Conflicting reports have however indicated that Real Madrid would like to bring Miguel Gutierrez back. I mean, who doesn’t want to have 4 leftbacks plus Camavinga.

Bambi v Freight Train

Jude Bellingham x Arda Güler pic.twitter.com/ZqOP9q1MFU — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2024

Love that picture. Probably the most unfair midfield match up.

️| Arda Güler going out on loan is gathering pace at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti thinks that in order for him to keep developing, it’s best for him go out on loan & repeat the same formula that was done with Brahim Díaz. @MatteMoretto, @caughtoffside pic.twitter.com/ZdRtkjPJlY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 4, 2024

Arda Guler situation is one that has been a rather underwhelming story for the teenager. He arrived with all the eagerness and desire only to be foiled but a string of injuries which kept him out for half the season.

Ancelotti has openly voiced his admiration for the Turkish youngster without showing any trust in him at all during games.

A loan deal might be great for both parties although for a player so young, I really cannot see why a manager would struggle to find minutes for him in an attacking team like Real Madrid. I would understand if he was playing for the mattress makers but at the Bernabeu, you have to thrown him in and see if he can swim.

