Double Talisman: 5 March 2024

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid CF v UD Almeria - LaLiga EA Sports

UD Las Palmas v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Real Madrid usually need a poor league campaign to guarantee champions league success. Real Madrid’s success in this instance isn’t 8 UCL semifinals in 10 seasons with a 50% conversion rate. It’s literally winning the whole thing.

The team has being frustrating in the league for decades now. This season we have reason to be nervous about the Champions league because things are going really well in the league.

UCL Chances?

Thierry Henry is the latest in an endless list of Bellingham admirers. The boy doesn’t need a PR machine, he’s near transcendant. This is obviously high praise for a player who hasn’t won much silverware but rest assured that when we win La Liga he will be our best player. If we win the Champions League it will be because of his performances alongside Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid v Sevilla - LaLiga EA Sports

Vinicius has been arguably the best player in the Champions League since the historic 2021/22 season. Ancelotti has to find a way to optimise the output of the Bellingham-Vinicius duo. Both are match-winners and perhaps this season give more credence to the adage, “Attack is the best form of defence”.

Inconsequential and Undefeated

Alvaro Benito is off his rocker talking smack about Tchouameni. He’s been one of the most important players and arguably the most important player. Covering two key positions and doing so successfully is no small feat.

The Stories about Left Fullbacks

Alphonso Davies is a serious target for Real Madrid and that says a lot given that Fran was recently brought back and Carlo Ancelotti has not shied away from expressing his admiration of Ferland Mendy. Davies will be a major upgrade in that leftback position.

Bayern’s interest in Miguel Gutierrez suggest they are considering the future without Davies. Conflicting reports have however indicated that Real Madrid would like to bring Miguel Gutierrez back. I mean, who doesn’t want to have 4 leftbacks plus Camavinga.

Bambi v Freight Train

Love that picture. Probably the most unfair midfield match up.

Arda Guler situation is one that has been a rather underwhelming story for the teenager. He arrived with all the eagerness and desire only to be foiled but a string of injuries which kept him out for half the season.

Ancelotti has openly voiced his admiration for the Turkish youngster without showing any trust in him at all during games.

A loan deal might be great for both parties although for a player so young, I really cannot see why a manager would struggle to find minutes for him in an attacking team like Real Madrid. I would understand if he was playing for the mattress makers but at the Bernabeu, you have to thrown him in and see if he can swim.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Arda Guler

view results
  • 11%
    Should stay and fight for a place
    (8 votes)
  • 57%
    Ancelotti should give him more minutes
    (41 votes)
  • 5%
    Is a better baller than your favourite teenager
    (4 votes)
  • 25%
    If I speak.. I will be in trouble
    (18 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

CL Chances

view results
  • 2%
    No chance
    (2 votes)
  • 36%
    We have to avoid City
    (26 votes)
  • 8%
    Maybe next season
    (6 votes)
  • 52%
    Reyes de Europa!
    (38 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

