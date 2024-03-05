Ancelotti: “My job is more suffering than happiness”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his future in his pre-match press conference ahead of taking on RB Leipzig in the second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. The Italian responded with reflection, saying, “it would be a very long speech. I like my job very much, especially here at Real Madrid. My job is more suffering than happiness, because there are many incidents to handle. There are people around you who are not happy, and that affects you.”

Ancelotti on the referee, Italian official Davide Massa

“I’m calm. I don’t like to think about the referee before a match. And not after either.”

Ancelotti on whether referees should speak post-match

“I really don’t know what is better or worse. I don’t know if it’s good for the referees to have to explain... there are people better placed than me to say what’s best for them.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid TV’s videos about referees

“It’s freedom of expression. They express an opinion just like you do.”

Ancelotti on his young squad

“The key point is that I have very good players with a lot of quality who want to learn and improve and be part of this club. They put in everything they can to do well and help the team.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo’s worrying form

“He’s good for what he brings to the team, for what he does for the team. If he didn’t worry us before, he’s not going to worry us now”.

Ancelotti on Aurélien Tchouameni after the injury to Mouctar Diakhaby

“All of us have been very close to Mouctar Diakhaby. We have spoken to him and we are very sorry for what happened. Injuries unfortunately are quite frequent but I think he will come back well. We wish him all the best.”

Ancelotti on who will start in defence

“I’m not going to give any clues. Nacho has the same chance to start as Tchouameni.”

Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham

“I haven’t spoken to him. The red card in Valencia was because he had a bit of frustration, but he didn’t insult anyone.”

Ancelotti on the game against Leipzig

“It’s an important opportunity to continue in a special competition for us. We have to be at our best. The tie is not over.”

Ancelotti on the threat posed by Leipzig

“We know that, I think we’re ready to show improvement. They are very dangerous in transitions. Rüdiger is back. Only a complete game will be enough to win for us.”