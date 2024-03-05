Eduardo Camavinga: “I laugh at Tchouameni about playing in defence a lot, I was in the same situation last year”

Real Madrid put forward midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to address the press ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig, and the Frenchman joked about his relationship with Aurelíén Tchouameni, as he said, “I laugh a lot. I was in the same situation last year. When he played as a central defender, I told him that’s how it starts. He’s a strong defender, but he’s a midfielder.”

Camavinga on Kylian Mbappé

“Do you want me to tell you the truth? I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t know what he’s going to do next season”.

Camavinga on the speculation

“Shall I tell you the truth again? Mbappé is not our player, we will respect PSG. I don’t talk about that. I don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s the truth.”

Camavinga on what will come up during the next international break with Mbappé

“I’m sure he won’t tell us anything about his future.”

Camavinga on refereeing in Valencia

“I didn’t understand Bellingham’s red card. He hasn’t insulted anyone, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s a very strange thing, I’ve never seen this in football. Very, very strange.”

Camavinga on expectations for the game against Leipzig

“You’re the first person to ask me about tomorrow’s match. We are going to do everything to score more goals”.

Camavinga on playing Leipzig

“It’s a very important match. In the game we have to play with passion in front of our fans. I just want to win.”

Camavinga on switching between LALIGA and the Champions League

“It’s a different competition. In this competition everyone wants to win and it’s shorter than LALIGA. The level is also different.”

Camavinga on whether Real Madrid are favourites in the Champions League

“We are always favorites in this competition.”

Camavinga on Vinícius

“He is a person who is always with me. He is a good person. He has scored goals with the way he is.”

Camavinga on his best position

“I like to play more as a pivot, but I can play further forward.”

Camavinga on what he needs to improve

“I need to have more concentration, goals, assists and more focus. I also have to improve my right foot.”

Camavinga on playing alongside Tchouameni

“Sure, we are going to convince Carlo. When we play together, we play well.”

Camavinga on learning from his teammates

“From Kroos, I take his calmness and his long movement. Luka has magic. Jude has a lot of composure and quality.”

Camavinga on his friendships in the dressing room

“We are a very young group. We’re used to doing things outside of football. I’m happy with any teammate.”

Camavinga on his hobbies

“I can play the piano and sing. I’m going to try playing the guitar.”