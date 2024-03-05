Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Leipzig Preview (2nd leg)

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What do Real Madrid need to improve on from the the 1st leg against RB Leipzig?

What will Real Madrid’s starting XI be?

The threat of Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons

How Bayern Munich punished Leipzig

Vinicius vs Simakim

Will Nacho start?

Big Rodrygo game… Incoming?

Carlo Ancelotti’s formation changes throughout the season

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)