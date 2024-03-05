Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post Manzano Controversy Churros

AUDIO:

The Mestalla shitshow

Vinicius Jr vs Mestalla

Diego Lorijn’s verdict on the Gil Manzano call

Barca’s brutal performance in San Mames

The Frenkie / Pedri injuries

Yamal

The truth about the ‘expected points’ table that Xavi brought up

How PSG is treating Mbappe

Was Vinicius offside in his goal against Valencia?

Lucho and the media

Epic Eduardo Camavinga post game press conference

Jude Bellingham’s red card

And more.

