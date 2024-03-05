Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post Manzano Controversy Churros

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Mestalla shitshow
- Vinicius Jr vs Mestalla
- Diego Lorijn’s verdict on the Gil Manzano call
- Barca’s brutal performance in San Mames
- The Frenkie / Pedri injuries
- Yamal
- The truth about the ‘expected points’ table that Xavi brought up
- How PSG is treating Mbappe
- Was Vinicius offside in his goal against Valencia?
- Lucho and the media
- Epic Eduardo Camavinga post game press conference
- Jude Bellingham’s red card
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
