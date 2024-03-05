 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Post Manzano Controversy Churros

Kiyan and Diego discuss a controversial weekend in La Liga, big injuries, and the entire PSG situation

By Kiyan Sobhani
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Mestalla shitshow
  • Vinicius Jr vs Mestalla
  • Diego Lorijn’s verdict on the Gil Manzano call
  • Barca’s brutal performance in San Mames
  • The Frenkie / Pedri injuries
  • Yamal
  • The truth about the ‘expected points’ table that Xavi brought up
  • How PSG is treating Mbappe
  • Was Vinicius offside in his goal against Valencia?
  • Lucho and the media
  • Epic Eduardo Camavinga post game press conference
  • Jude Bellingham’s red card
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

