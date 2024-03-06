Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2024 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make about Aurelien Tchouameni’s position. Should he start ahead of Nacho as a center-back or should he play as the defensive midfielder?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Lukeba, Orban, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

Sesko proved to be a difficult player for Nacho to deal with during the first leg, so Tchouameni might end up playing alongside Rudiger tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/06/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.