Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2024 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make about Aurelien Tchouameni’s position. Should he start ahead of Nacho as a center-back or should he play as the defensive midfielder?
Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.
Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Lukeba, Orban, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.
Sesko proved to be a difficult player for Nacho to deal with during the first leg, so Tchouameni might end up playing alongside Rudiger tonight.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Date: 03/06/2023
Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount
Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV
