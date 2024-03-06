Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, where Los Blancos hold a 1-0 lead on aggregate after their victory in Germany.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.
Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.
This is the standard squad list from Real Madrid, at least until both Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois come back from their injuries.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Date: 03/06/2023
Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount
Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV
