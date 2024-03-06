 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Ancelotti and his men came away from Germany with a 1-0 victory and that’s the lead they have on aggregate, meaning that they will just need a draw at home to secure their presence in the Quarterfinals.

However, Red Bull Leipzig were a serious threat during the first leg and Real Madrid needed Lunin to make some impressive saves in order to keep a clean sheet, so Los Blancos will need to take this game very seriously if they want to advance.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/06/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

