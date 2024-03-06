Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Ancelotti and his men came away from Germany with a 1-0 victory and that’s the lead they have on aggregate, meaning that they will just need a draw at home to secure their presence in the Quarterfinals.

However, Red Bull Leipzig were a serious threat during the first leg and Real Madrid needed Lunin to make some impressive saves in order to keep a clean sheet, so Los Blancos will need to take this game very seriously if they want to advance.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/06/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

