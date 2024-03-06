Prosecutor’s Office Seeks 4 Years and 9 Months in Prison for Carlo Ancelotti for Alleged Tax Evasion

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti finds himself embroiled in a legal battle as the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office seeks 4 years and 9 months in prison for alleged tax fraud. The charges stem from his financial activities during the tax years of 2014 and 2015.

The Allegations

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Ancelotti failed to declare more than €1 million to the Spanish authorities. Specifically, he is accused of defrauding the Treasury by not reporting income related to his image rights. Despite claiming tax residency in Spain and listing Madrid as his domicile, Ancelotti allegedly omitted significant earnings from his tax returns.

The Complex Web of Image Rights

To avoid taxation on income from image rights, Annewscelotti allegedly employed a complex and confusing network of trusts and companies. These entities facilitated the collection of image rights payments, both from Real Madrid and other brands associated with various events. However, the coach failed to disclose these earnings in his official tax filings.

Precedents and Possible Outcomes

Ancelotti is not the first prominent figure in football to face allegations of tax fraud. While prison sentences are often requested, the resolution typically involves financial fines rather than incarceration. The case against Ancelotti will be closely watched, given his stature in the football world.