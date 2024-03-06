Jude Bellingham Handed 2-Match Ban After Red Card in Mestalla

After the dramatic La Liga encounter at the Mestalla last weekend, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham found himself at the center of controversy. The young English talent was shown a red card after the final whistle for shouting “It’s a fucking goal!” leaving Real Madrid frustrated for being denied a game-winner by referee Gil Manzano, and now facing a further annoyance: losing their star player for two games.

Full details of Jude Bellingham’s sanctions:



- 2 game suspension (Osasuna & Celta)

- €600 fine to the player

- €700 fine to Real Madrid



The Match

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid was a rollercoaster of emotions. Vinicius Jr scored twice to help Real Madrid salvage a point. However, it was Jude Bellingham’s late-game heroics that stole the spotlight.

Bellingham thought he had secured a dramatic victory for Real Madrid when he headed in from close range during stoppage time. Real Madrid started celebrating what they thought was a goal, but referee Gil Manzano had other plans. He had blown the whistle to end the game just before the cross had met Bellingham’s header, denying the Englishamn his moment of glory.

The Controversy

Real Madrid players and staff surrounded the referee, protesting the decision. Bellingham was shown a red card for his involvement in the protests. The frustration was palpable as the young midfielder trudged off the pitch.

Two-game Ban And Real Madrid’s Appeal

The Competition Committee, after reviewing Manzano’s report after the game and also the film footage, has slapped Bellingham with a two-game ban, upholding what they believe is fair punishment for Bellingham’s behaviour.

“The repeated viewing of the images has not allowed this Committee to conclude, beyond all doubt, that the action that led to the expulsion did not occur as described by the referee and, ultimately, prove the material error manifest in the referee’s report,” the Committee states. “The tone and attitude of the player and the number of times the phrase is repeated is decisive in contextualizing the action and the effect of the specific words spoken by the player, beyond their translation literal”

With Carlo Ancelotti clarifying that Bellingham did not verbally insult the Spanish referee, Real Madrid is set to appeal the red card. The Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy believes that the referee made an “error” in dismissing Bellingham. The appeal aims to have the card overturned, allowing Bellingham to return to action.