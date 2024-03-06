CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2024 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig.
Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius.
Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Lukeba, Orban, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.
Ancelotti has decided to deploy a conservative lineup with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham in the midfield and Vinicius as the only pure attacker on the field. It’s clear that Real Madrid will want to take advantage of the counterattacking chances they get tonight.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Date: 03/06/2023
Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount
Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV
