CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2024 Champions League

Rodrygo sits on the bench.

FC Porto v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Lukeba, Orban, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Olmo, Simons, Openda, Sesko.

Ancelotti has decided to deploy a conservative lineup with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham in the midfield and Vinicius as the only pure attacker on the field. It’s clear that Real Madrid will want to take advantage of the counterattacking chances they get tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 03/06/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

