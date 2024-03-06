Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 1 RB Leipzig; 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7: Came up big immediately with a massive stop on Bejamin Sesko 1v1, which likely would have been ruled offsides. Distribution with his feet was shaky early on, but improved as the match wore on. Had little fault on the goal conceded as Nacho lost his aerial duel with Orban. Finished the match with a total of three saves, one from inside the box.

Dani Carvajal—6: Provided a lot of support and cover from Fede Valverde on Leipzig wingback David Raum, leaving Carvajal to focus on Lois Openda’s movements. Did well in possesion and had a key pass to Rodrygo in the second half that nearly resulted in a goal.

Rudiger—6: At any given moment could be seen putting a body on Benjain Sesko, letting him know he was there and providing that physical presence.

Nacho—4: Like most matches this season has a solid 89 minutes but one lapse in concentration or one mistake marks his entire game. Lost the aerial duel with Orban inside the box and the taller, more physical center back ended up scoring.

Ferland Mendy—5: Quiet performance on both sides of the ball. Rarely threatened by Dani Olmo but likewise, the Frenchman rarely forayed forward.

Toni Kroos—8: Played mostly at the base of midfield with Tchouameni and Camavinga beside him. Was responsible for all of Madrid’s build up play and was typically cool and composed under pressure. Had a number of well-timed toe poke challenges to win back possesion in crucial moments. It was the German that kick started the transition attack on Madrid’s opening goal.

Tchouameni—6: Early on the team, and particularly midfield, was getting sliced through in transition with ease. Tchouameni and Kroos eventually got a foot hold. The Frenchman did a nice job of picking up “the second ball” off a deflection or an aerial challenege and kept things simple with his possesion.

Eduardo Camavinga—3: Sometimes struggled with the positioning of Sesko, Olmo, Haidara, and Xavi Simons — unsure of which space to cover and who to mark. Failed to find openings in between the lines to make an impact on the ball.

Fede Valverde—7: Positioned as the right winger in a 4-3-3. Ancelotti wanted to capitalize on the Urguayan’s two-way presence to mitigate Leipzig transitions and impove Madrid’s counter-press. He did exactly that but was left with few options to connect with in the final third whenever he galloped forward.

Vinicius Junior—4: Struggled to get going with Benjamin Henrichs and Dani Olmo doing a nice job of closing down space and doubling down on the Brazilian when necessary. Needlessly drew a yellow card after pushing Willi Orban with two hands, and arguably could have seen red. Despite his overall poor performance, got on the end of a transition attack and scored the go-ahead goal.

Jude Bellingham—4: Tried to make runs in behind the RB Leipzig defense but unable to pull off a clean shot. Roamed often from the #9 position to find the ball, leaving the team without a central focal point. Moved toward the left of midfield in the second half but was too slow on the ball and Leipzig doubled down often, seeing him get dispossesed. Turned the tide of the match in one transition moment, threading a ball to Vini who dispatched the shot into the back of the goal.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—7: Improved the attack when he came on, providing a spark but his teammates (Bellingham, Vini) failed to provide support.

Luka Modric—6: Replaced Toni Kroos after his yellow card from fouling Xavi Simons. Provided quick combinations with teammates.

Joselu—N/A: Late substitution to provide an aerial threat and target up top.