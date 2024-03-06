Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1-1 Red Bull Leipzig (2-1 on aggregate)

Real Madrid 1-1 Red Bull Leipzig (2-1 on aggregate) (Vinícius Júnior). Through by the skin on their teeth. Here is my reaction to the second leg. More to come: Player ratings, post game pressers and a Champions League Podcast podcast.

With a 1-0 win already in the bag after a trip to Germany in the last leg, Real Madrid were the strong favourites to progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League tonight against Red Bull Leipzig. Ancelotti said that the team would need to display their best tonight in order to get through - and to do that he deployed Jude Bellingham in attack with Vinícius Júnior. Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy were the full-backs, whilst Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes took a seat on the substitutes bench. Nacho Fernández was back as captain.

Right from the start it was apparent that Leipzig were going to give it everything they had to try and progress. They controlled the match, pushed Real Madrid back and created all of the chances in the first half. Jude Bellingham did not take his attacking role as literally as Carlo Ancelotti would have liked, leaving a lot of space in control of the visiting side, and giving their defence a frankly easy first half. The chances Leipzig did get in the first half didn’t exactly make Andriy Lunin sweat either, with his best save coming after an obvious offside. Loïs Openda came close twice, firstly taking a shot when he should’ve passed, only to shoot wide. He then volleyed millimetres wide of the goal with a thunderous effort. Half time, 0-0 and Madrid under the cosh.

Not only you're missing an attacking presence in the box which is preventing you from creating scoring chances, you're also not controlling the game. The lineup change just hasn't worked. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) March 6, 2024

Leipzig stepped it up even more in the second half, forcing Lunin into two more interactions. After a good save, the Ukrainian was beaten by Openda, before recovering well to pounce on the ball before the forward could score into an empty net. Rodrygo Goes came onto the pitch, and had Madrid’s best chance so far after forcing the keeper into a save. Then, out of nowhere - Madrid got their goal. Toni Kroos started the move with his calmness, finding Bellingham who carried the ball forward before finding the simple run of Vinícius Júnior who finished really well first time. 2-0 on aggregate and out? Seemingly not, as Leipzig responded really quickly with an accurate header from Willi Orbán to make it 2-1 overall. Lunin had two long shots to deal with before the final phase of the game and both stuck to his gloves. Orbán could have headed in a second within the last ten minutes but placed the ball narrowly wide. Joselu Mato came on late during a game that really called for. Rodygo could have ended it with a great dribble but his shot had no power. Dani Olmo saw a cushioned pass hit the top of the bar during a heart stopping moment in added time. Madrid however managed to get the finish line with the 1-1 score seeing them through 2-1 on aggregate. What did you think about the game?