Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 1 Leipzig, LIVE FROM BERNABEU, post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024,

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Yash Thakur discuss:

ALL of Real Madrid’s tactical problems vs RB Leipzig

Leipzig’s dominance yet inefficiency

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation of the bad performance

The shocking defense despite having a defensive line-up

How Dani Carvajal was affected by Fede Valvderde’s change in position.

What actually changed at half-time?

How we’ve dealt with high pressing teams

Ancelotti’s subs

The performances of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

The injuries and fatigue

What was the best formation change this season?

Vinicius Jr’s performance

The importance of Joselu

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)